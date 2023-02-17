1 dead in Toms River house fire

TOMS RIVER−A house fire on Roberts Road claimed the life of a person inside, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire reported about 3 p.m. Thursday, they searched the home and found the body of a male, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An Ocean County Sheriff's Department CSI officer looks into a burned out trailer Friday morning, February 17, 2023, at 307 Roberts Road in Toms River, the scene of a probably fatal fire the previous day.

The victim's body was taken to Community Medical Center in the township for identification and a post-mortem examination, Billhimer said.

A firefighter was treated at Community Medical Center for a minor injury suffered while battling the fire.

Investigators continue to work Friday morning, February 17, 2023, at 307 Roberts Road in Toms River, the scene of a probably fatal fire the previous day.

The origin and cause of the fire are still being investigated.

The Arson Unit of the prosecutor's office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau, Toms River Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Billhimer said further details would be released when they become available.

