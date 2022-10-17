1 dead after trailer fire in Piqua

One person is dead after a trailer fire in Piqua Saturday

Crews were called to the fire in the 1500 block of South Main Street around 3 a.m., according to Piqua Police Department.

When crews got on the scene they reported the trailer was fully engulfed, according to initial scanner traffic.

After crews were done battling the fire, they located a body inside the trailer, according to police.

>> Police, detectives search home in Trotwood

Police said investigators are still working to identify the person who died; It is unknown if it is the homeowner.

Video from the scene days later shows caution tape around the scorched trailer.

The fire remains under investigation.











