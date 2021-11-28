1 dead after triple shooting in Chesapeake

One person died and two others were injured late Saturday night in a shooting in Chesapeake.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police in the area near George Washington Highway North and Canal Drive heard gunshots.

Officers went to check the area and found one person dead and two people with injuries in the 1200 block of George Washington Highway North, according to a news release. Police did not say how serious the injuries were.

No information has been released about the victims. Police did not say whether they have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com