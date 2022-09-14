1 dead after two related shootings; 1 in hospital, officials say

One person is dead and another injured after two overnight shootings police say are connected.

The first shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Shady Vista Drive, according to Memphis Fire officials.

One victim was confirmed dead in that incident.

A call about another shooting came in around 1:30 a.m. from a Shell gas station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, MFD said. Their condition was not released.

MPD said that shooting is connected to the incident on Shady Vista.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

