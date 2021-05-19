1 dead, two wounded in early morning shooting in Mt. Oliver

May 19—Allegheny County police are seeking information from the public in connection with a fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver borough early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 at 12:13 a.m. in the 500 block of Brownsville Road. First responders found a 29-year-old man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Two other men, age 27 and 28, were suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their identities and conditions were not released by authorities.

County homicide detective are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call the Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV reported that the shootings occurred during an argument between two groups of men.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .