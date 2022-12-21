1 dead in shooting at University City apartment complex, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after they found a person who had been shot to death in University City Wednesday morning.

CMPD officers were called to an apartment complex at University Village Boulevard, where they found a male victim who had been shot.

He died from his injuries, investigators said.

No information about what led up to the shooting was made immediately available.

Police did not say if they had anyone in custody.

This is a developing story.

