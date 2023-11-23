1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire

One person is dead after their vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire.

Around 5:58 p.m. on Nov. 22, troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched on reports of a crash on Geyer Rd near Gutman Rd in Auglaize County. A Chevrolet Traverse driven by an unidentified person went off the right side of the road, crashed into a tree, and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for OSHP.

OSHP was assisted by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Johns Fire and EMS, Auglaize County Coroner’s Office, Eley Funeral Home, and Mayse Towing.

Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, including the identity of the deceased.