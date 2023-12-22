1 dead after vehicle hits vacant south Fort Worth home, catches fire, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a crash that killed one person in south Fort Worth on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to McCart Avenue and W. Drew Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. regarding a major accident. A vehicle had crashed into a vacant duplex and caught fire. When officers arrived, they found a person at the scene who was already dead, according to police.

Detectives from the Traffic Investigation Unit have been notified about the accident, officials said. The victim hasn’t been publicly identified.

Today's top stories:

→ North Texas hit-and-run victim’s family speaks about his death

→ Former North Texas school band director sentenced for sexual abuse

→ Tarrant Appraisal District set to appoint new chief, release investigation results

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.