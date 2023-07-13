1 dead after Wednesday night shooting in Dayton

One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 3500 block of Stanford Place to reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

>> Trial date set for ex-assistant prosecutor charged with rape

Officers located the victim when they got on the scene. That person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where they later died from their injuries, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of their next of kin.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



