Dispute leads to deadly shooting in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

A dispute led to a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told Channel 9 at the scene.

The call to West Boulevard and Leake Street was at about noon.

Officers got to the scene and found a male, who had been shot. He was in a car that crashed into a tree and died at the scene.

West Boulevard was closed down between Holabird Lane and Dawnalia Drive while detectives investigated two crime scenes.

There were no suspects identified Saturday afternoon.

No further information has been released.

This was the third deadly shooting in Charlotte since Friday.

A deadly shooting happened about 12 hours earlier in the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

Earlier on Friday, Herbert Eaton, 26, was shot and killed near an apartment complex in the vicinity of Northlake Mall.

