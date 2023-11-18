1 dead in wreck on Interstate 85 near Charlotte. Lanes closed as troopers investigate.

A person died in a wreck on Interstate 85 in the Concord area Saturday afternoon, and three lanes were closed as troopers investigated the crash.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m., MEDIC said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The crash closed three of the six northbound lanes just past I-85 exit 48, which is the I-485 exit, according to DriveNC.gov, the state’s real-time traffic site.

“Expected impact to traffic is High,” according to the site.

The State Highway Patrol hasn’t released details of the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.