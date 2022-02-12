1 dead in York County SC shooting. Victim was found along I-77, sheriff says.

A person has died after being found shot on Interstate 77 in South Carolina near Fort Mill, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-77 near Exit 85, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the person who was shot and later pronounced dead, Faris said. S.C. Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the scene, officials said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Faris said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the investigation remains ongoing.

The site of the crime is just west of the boundary of the Town of Fort Mill, north of Rock Hill and about five miles south of the North Carolina state line with Charlotte.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

