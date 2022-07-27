1 defendant sentenced, second pleads guilty in statutory rape case

Jul. 27—A 22-year-old man received prison time Monday in a Carthage statutory rape case in which a co-defendant has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.

Judge David Mouton assessed Roldy E. DeLeon seven years in prison on a conviction for second-degree statutory rape at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the term be served in the state's sex offender assessment unit, with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.

DeLeon had pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree statutory rape May 16 in a plea agreement dismissing the second of two counts of first-degree statutory rape he initially faced.

Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case state that on March 23, 2021, DeLeon and co-defendant Blake Gonzelez-Reyes, 20, picked up three minors in Joplin and gave them a ride to Carthage, where DeLeon purchased alcohol and took them to a residence for the night.

The three juveniles were reported missing overnight, and Carthage police located two of them in a park the following day and learned that the third may have been the victim of a statutory rape. The third minor was located, and all three were taken to the Children's Center in Joplin for interviews, during which the 13-year-old girl acknowledged having had sex with the two men the previous night.

Gonzalez-Reyes — charged with a single count of first-degree statutory rape — changed his plea to guilty Monday before Judge Dean Dankelson.

His plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office calls for a 10-year sentence with the term to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before his sentencing hearing Oct. 17.