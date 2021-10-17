1 deputy dead, 2 injured after ambush at Houston bar

One deputy is dead and two are injured after an early-morning ambush at a bar in Houston.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

James Jones, HPD executive assistant chief, told reporters during a news conference that three Harris County constable deputies were working an extra shift at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside.

“We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind (by) a suspect with a rifle,” Jones said. It’s still unclear whether the deputies were able to return fire, he added.

Two of them were trying to arrest a person “when a second suspect ambushed them both from behind a vehicle,” Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, wrote on Facebook.

“Our third Deputy heard the gunfire and rushed to the parking lot and was shot immediately,” he added.

The three deputies were rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital at Texas Medical Center, where one of them was confirmed dead.

One deputy, who was shot in the back, was undergoing surgery Saturday morning. The third deputy was shot in the foot and was still awaiting surgery, according to Herman.

One person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but Jones said that “we’re not sure if that is a witness or a suspect. There is still a lot of investigation to be done.”

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolences to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, wrote on Facebook.

“They tragically lost one deputy and two more are injured after being shot early this morning. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends and co-workers during this exceptionally difficult time,” he added.

“At this time we are not releasing the names of our three deputies,” Hernan said.

According to the Texas Association of Counties, constables are peace officers whose offices were created by the Texas Constitution. They perform various law enforcement functions.

