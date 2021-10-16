1 deputy killed, 2 injured in 'ambush shooting' outside Houston bar, police say

One deputy with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 was killed and two others were injured in what authorities described as an ambush shooting outside of a Houston bar.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at 45 Norte Sports Bar. The three deputies have not been identified.

Constable Mark Herman said one of the wounded deputies was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot. Both underwent surgery, Herman said at a news conference.

"Probably one of the toughest things I've done in my career," Herman said. "This is a tough time for Precinct 4."

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said the deputies were working an extra shift at the bar when they heard a disturbance outside. The deputies believed a robbery was taking place and went to arrest a suspect.

"They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect ... when they were ambushed," Jones said.

The suspect is believed to have shot the deputies with a rifle, according to Jones. It's not known if the deputies returned fire.

Jones said they have a "person of interest" in custody but noted that they are not sure if the person is a witness or a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

“I’m asking for all our community’s thoughts and prayers for our families. My main concern right now are the families of the three officers involved and getting them the immediate care and support that they’re going to need,” Herman said.