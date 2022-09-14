1 detained in connection with deadly Gastonia shooting, police say

A person of interest has been detained after a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 5 in Gastonia, police said.

Police responded to Twisted Oak Lane at about 6:20 p.m. and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Timothy Howard Davis, 54, of Gastonia, died from his injuries, police said.

There is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

