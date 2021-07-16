1 detained, deputies seek 2nd suspect after shots fired incident leads to chase

Jul. 15—One person has been detained and another is at large Thursday following a shots fired incident that led to a chase involving the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were responding to a separate call in the area of West Siebenthaler Avenue and Kleppinger Road in Harrison Twp. when they heard multiple shots fired near Townhouse Court.

A deputy saw a gold vehicle with two people inside speed from Townhouse Court, according to the sheriff's office. When the deputy attempted to stop the car, it fled, resulting in a chase. The pursuit last about four minutes before the car crashed on Salem Avenue at Delaware Avenue.

Two people ran from the vehicle and one was later detained.

Crews investigating found multiple shell casings that indicated two people fired shots, according to the sheriff's office.

No victim has been identified at this time. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 937-225-4357.