1 detained during police investigation Rowan County

One person was detained Tuesday night during an investigation in Rowan County.

Investigators focused their attention on Thriftwood Court, which is northeast of Salisbury.

ALSO READ: Two first responders wounded in Rowan County house fire helped others during shooting, report says

Several deputies responded to the scene.

However, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office would not tell Channel 9 what was going along Thriftwood Court.

Agents from the States Bureau of Investigation were at the scene, as well.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Residents warned about thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community