1 detained after man reportedly kidnaps woman in Dayton

A man reportedly kidnapped a woman inside a car in Dayton Thursday overnight.

Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched near the intersection of Bungalow Road and Midway Avenue at 12:09 a.m. on reports of a kidnapping, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

A man reportedly kidnapped a woman after he prevented her from exiting a car, dispatch informed.

As officers arrived, they detained one person for the incident. However, it is unknown if anyone was charged or arrested at this time.

We will update this story as it develops.