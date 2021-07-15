1 detained, search continues for 2nd suspect after stolen vehicle flees police

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jul. 15—One person has been detained as police search for a second suspect after a stolen vehicle fled from officers.

The incident began around 11:55 a.m. Thursday in Harrison Twp. after crews spotted a stolen vehicle, according to 911 dispatchers. The vehicle fled before occupants ditched the vehicle in the area of Salem Avenue and Cornell Drive.

Initial reports indicate shots were fired, but it isn't clear who fired the shots or if anyone was injured. Police recovered a gun near the scene, a dispatcher said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as additional information is available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran ‘spies’ charged in plot to kidnap US journalist and speed her to Venezuela

    Quartet allegedly explored ways to take Masih Alinejad away in speedboat in scheme like ‘far-fetched movie plot’, FBI says Four Iranians, one an intelligence officer, have been charged by the US justice department of conspiring to kidnap a New York journalist. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images Four members of an alleged Iranian spy network have been charged with plotting the kidnap of an Iranian-American journalist and activist based in New York. According to the indictment, the spy netwo

  • 4 charged in Iran plot to kidnap US activist: FBI

    Officials said an Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of the Iranian intelligence network were charged with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist in the U.S.

  • Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

    Prosecutors say the Iranian government directed followers to kidnap the author to get her back to Iran.

  • South Africa deploys 25,000 troops to curb widespread unrest

    The South African government started deploying 25,000 troops on Thursday to assist local police in curbing the widespread looting and violence that erupted after the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma, AP reports. Why it matters: The deployment marks one of the country's largest since 1994, when white-minority rule ended. The government said at least 10,000 soldiers had taken to the streets as of Thursday morning. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • U.S. Passport Agency ends walk-in service at Vermont office

    The U.S. Passport Agency ended its no appointment walk-in service at its Vermont’s office after it was overwhelmed by people seeking the documents amid a backlog of 1.5 million requests, the State Department said Thursday. Dozens of desperate travelers from throughout the Northeast had been traveling to the St. Albans office after getting word people could get passports on the spot and struggling to make appointments at other offices. The Vermont Passport Agency had been offering appointment slots from no-shows to last-minute customers on its premises, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Taliban takes control of major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

    Taliban takes control of major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

  • Taliban seize border crossing in major advance

    Taliban fighters in Afghanistan on Wednesday took control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, perhaps the most strategic objective they have captured so far in a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.A video released by Taliban shows the Taliban's white flag with black Koranic verse flying in place of the Afghanistan flag above the Friendship Gate at the border crossing in the Afghan town of Wesh. Although the video cannot be definitely dated, civilians and Pakistani officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Taliban had taken control of the crossing.UNIDENTIFIED TALIBAN MILITANT: "After two decades of the brutality of Americans and their puppets, this gate and the district were captured by the Taliban. The strong resistance of the Mujahideen and its people forced the enemy to leave this area. As you can see, that's the Islamic Emirate flag, the flag that thousands of Mujahideen shed their blood to raise." Later, an unidentified Taliban militant carrying a firearm claims residents were "crying with joy" when they overtook the Friendship Gate.UNIDENTIFIED TALIBAN MILITANT: "We have been ordered not to kill the soldiers and to surrender them. Our request to the soldiers is to have mercy on themselves and surrender. Our leader's order is a general amnesty, and the soldiers will be forgiven and will not face any problems. They have seen what we have done to them... we could have killed them, but we did not."The Taliban have in recent days seized other major border crossings in the north and west.U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is pulling out all U.S. troops by August, and American forces left their main base in the country two weeks ago. U.S. officials told Reuters the United States will send charter flights later this month to start evacuating around 2,500 Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. government and whose lives are now at risk.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. On Wednesday, Judge Joel Yates

  • Owner of KC area property where body was found in jail on alleged child sex crimes

    Authorities found human remains buried on his residential property on Wednesday while investigating a missing person case.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • Updated details on former Seahawk Richard Sherman’s arrest

    Additional details on the arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on burglary domestic violence.

  • A Texas mom was killed as she took her son to Naval Academy. Now there’s an arrest

    A suspect was arrested in the death of a Texas mom killed while taking her son to the Naval Academy, police say.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

    “If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them,” one of her notes read.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car

    A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Carolina by an adult man who said the teenager was “tampering” […] The post Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.