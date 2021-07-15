1 detained, search continues for 2nd suspect after stolen vehicle flees police

Reuters Videos

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan on Wednesday took control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, perhaps the most strategic objective they have captured so far in a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.A video released by Taliban shows the Taliban's white flag with black Koranic verse flying in place of the Afghanistan flag above the Friendship Gate at the border crossing in the Afghan town of Wesh. Although the video cannot be definitely dated, civilians and Pakistani officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Taliban had taken control of the crossing.UNIDENTIFIED TALIBAN MILITANT: "After two decades of the brutality of Americans and their puppets, this gate and the district were captured by the Taliban. The strong resistance of the Mujahideen and its people forced the enemy to leave this area. As you can see, that's the Islamic Emirate flag, the flag that thousands of Mujahideen shed their blood to raise." Later, an unidentified Taliban militant carrying a firearm claims residents were "crying with joy" when they overtook the Friendship Gate.UNIDENTIFIED TALIBAN MILITANT: "We have been ordered not to kill the soldiers and to surrender them. Our request to the soldiers is to have mercy on themselves and surrender. Our leader's order is a general amnesty, and the soldiers will be forgiven and will not face any problems. They have seen what we have done to them... we could have killed them, but we did not."The Taliban have in recent days seized other major border crossings in the north and west.U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is pulling out all U.S. troops by August, and American forces left their main base in the country two weeks ago. U.S. officials told Reuters the United States will send charter flights later this month to start evacuating around 2,500 Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. government and whose lives are now at risk.