1 detained after written threat made against South Plantation High School

Students at South Plantation High School were on lockdown Tuesday morning after a written threat was made against the school, police said.

Plantation Police and Broward County Public School officials have released few details. The department said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 10:30 a.m. that officers were at the school investigating the threat.

Det. Robert Rettig, a police department spokesperson, said Tuesday afternoon he did not have information about the nature of the threat or when it was made. WPLG-Ch. 10 reported that a teacher received the threat.

Nadine Drew, a Broward County Public Schools spokesperson, said the threat was unfounded, and the school was cleared to dismiss students as normal. Drew referred questions for information about the threat to police.

Shortly before noon, Plantation Police said on social media that officers had identified and detained a suspect. Rettig did not say whether the person who was detained was a student.

No one had been arrested as of 2 p.m., Rettig said, and their investigation is ongoing.

Making a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism is a second-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“PARENTS: please speak to your children about the seriousness of making threats,” the police department said on X. “ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives & perpetrators will be charged accordingly.”