1 dies, 1 injured after relatives rush to Detroit home to aid woman

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 26—An alleged assault on Detroit's west side Thursday night led to gunfire that left one person is dead and three others wounded, police said.

A woman called her relatives after a man she was involved with used a gun to hit her at a home near Midland and Marlowe, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The two relatives, a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, came to the house at around 7:55 p.m. and started arguing with the alleged assailant, Lance said.

Police believe the suspect opened fire, striking the pair as well as a third man on the scene, she said. His connection to the woman and suspect was unclear.

However, Lance added, "we're still not sure who fired shots or how many shooters there were."

The 32-year-old died from his injuries. The 25-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition, and the third, a 46-year-old, was listed as stable, Lance said.

The woman appeared to have had bleeding and facial injuries from the earlier assault but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspect went to the hospital separately with a gunshot wound, Lance said.

Officers found him there and placed the man in custody as he sought treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

