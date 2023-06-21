1 dies in double shooting on Lyell Ave. in Rochester

Two men were shot, one fatally, on Lyell Avenue in Rochester Wednesday morning.

The double shooting occurred on Lyell Avenue, near Myrtle Street, around 3:30 a.m., said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino. RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating at the scene, 470 Lyell Ave., a boarding house with at least a dozen apartments.

The pair shot were two men in their 40s, including a resident of the boarding house, according to police. One of the men, found inside a second-floor hallway at 470 Lyell, was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said. His name was not released.

The second shooting victim, a Rochester resident, was shot at least once in the torso and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery Wednesday morning. He was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Officers have not yet said what led to the shooting or whether the two men knew each other. A stretch of Lyell Avenue is closed Wednesday morning as officers investigate at the scene.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting, which marks Rochester's 22nd homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Double shooting on Lyell Ave. in Rochester NY kills one