1 dies in head-on crash on Hanford reservation, closing highway for 20 miles

One driver is dead after two vehicles hit head on near Monday morning on the Hanford nuclear reservation just outside Richland.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened about 5:40 a.m. just northwest of the Wanawish-Horn Rapids diversion dam and the intersection of Highway 240 and Highway 225.

Details about the crash had yet to released at 9:30 a.m.

The crash blocked 20 miles of highway for about an hour while troopers investigated. They were able then to reopen one of the lanes to move traffic around the collision scene.

Initial reports were that one car was trying to pass another on the two-lane highway when two vehicles collided.

That section of Highway 240 is heavily traveled by commuters to the Hanford reservation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.