1 Dividend Stock to Buy in February

Big changes could be on the way for the nation's second-largest water utility. In October 2018 Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) announced its intention to acquire Pittsburgh-based natural gas utility Peoples for roughly $4.3 billion. If approved by regulators the transaction should close sometime in mid-2019.

It was a strange move for a slow-and-steady water utility built on significantly smaller acquisitions of local water infrastructure networks. What's more, Wall Street wasn't sure of the financial implications of the deal. How could a $6.4 billion water utility finance such a behemoth deal without imperiling the balance sheet?

Investors had no shortage of good questions. Management has already provided some answers, and when the company reports full-year 2018 earnings in mid-February it will likely offer more. A deeper dive into the details and possibilities of owning Peoples shows there's a lot to like about the proposed deal -- in fact, I think it makes Aqua America a solid buy this month ahead of earnings.

By the numbers

The proposed acquisition weighs in at $4.3 billion, but that includes $1.3 billion in debt owned by Peoples. In other words, Aqua America only needs to finance the other $3 billion. It has proposed to do so with about $0.8 billion in term debt and $2.2 billion in equity, such as common stock, or equity-linked securities, such as bonds or convertible debt.

That's not to be taken lightly for a water utility currently sitting at a market cap of about $6 billion. However, it's important to note a couple of things. First, the acquisition will add more assets than debt, and would actually lower Aqua America's leverage ratio and provide greater financial flexibility. Second, any equity offering should have a muted effect on the share price, since the company's market cap will increase in lockstep with the share count.

Another important consideration: Peoples is owned by SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners, which is owned by pension and insurance funds that prize stability. That means they likely won't be looking to offload the shares of Aqua America received in the transaction, and might prefer convertible bonds instead of common stock anyway, which would spread out the share dilution over time.

