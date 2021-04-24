1 DPW employee killed, another injured in Baltimore, police say

One Department of Public Works employee was killed and another was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 4600 block of York Road to investigate a reported shooting. Police said officers found a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospitals. The 37-year-old man died a short time later, police said.

