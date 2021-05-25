1 driver arrested, 4 cited at Santa Maria Police DUI checkpoint on East Main Street

May 24—One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and four were cited for vehicle violations at a Santa Maria Police DUI checkpoint on East Main Street from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The checkpoint was held in the 500 block of East Main Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Violations for the four drivers who were cited included driving an unlicensed vehicle or with a suspended/revoked license, according to Michael McGehee, a Santa Maria Police traffic sergeant.

A total of 196 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

History of crashes and DUI arrests determine Santa Maria Police checkpoint locations, and their primary purpose is to not arrest or cite people but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired, according to McGehee.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A future Santa Maria DUI/driver's license checkpoint will be held elsewhere in the city in the coming months, although an exact location wasn't given, according to McGehee.