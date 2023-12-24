1 ejected, 2 injured after car flips near I-485

Two people were injured after a car flipped near I-485 outer loop on Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on I-77 near the merge onto I-485 outer loop.

MEDIC said one person was ejected from the vehicle.

One individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Officials have not released what led up to the traffic accident.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

