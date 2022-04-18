1 who escaped from Eastern State psychiatric hospital still on run; 1 in custody

State police took one man into custody after two escaped Sunday from a psychiatric hospital in James City County. The second man remains at large.

Eastern State Hospital contacted state police to request help locating the men, who are both convicted felons with warrants on file.

Austin Preston Leigh, 31, was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He is being held at Chesapeake City jail without bond.

Leigh had outstanding drug warrants out of Chesapeake. The Department of Behavioral Health and Development also had a warrant for Leigh for escaping a mental facility.

Police said Leigh did not know the whereabouts of Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29. Police are still searching for Wilkerson, who is wanted on a felony probation violation and for escaping a mental facility, according to a news release from state police.

Online court records for Wilkerson show several criminal convictions, including destroying a fire protection system in a correctional facility, larceny and fleeing from law enforcement.

Leigh’s criminal history includes attempted prescription fraud, several drug charges and failure to appear in court for a felony charge, according to court records.

Anyone who can help to locate Wilkerson is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

