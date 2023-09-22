1 escapes blaze that ravages NW Austin home

Sep. 21—An occupant of a northwest Austin home was able to escape through an upstairs window late Thursday morning during a house fire that caused extensive damage to the entire structure.

According to Fire Chief Jim McCoy, the man was able to escape the blaze to safety just before crews arrived to the home in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue NW. The initial call came in at around 10:51 a.m.

"The lone occupant was at home on the second floor," McCoy said. "He was able to escape out a second story window."

All told, McCoy confirmed that three people live at the home, but the other two occupants were not home at the time. There were no injuries reported.

McCoy also said that the home was completely engulfed when crews arrived with both flames and smoke visible, prompting an all-shift page. Brownsdale and Mapleview fire departments also responded with manpower assistance.

There was widespread fire and smoke damage to both the main and second floors and smoke damage to the basement.

A cause of the blaze, as well as a damage estimate were not yet known. McCoy said the State Fire Marshall had been called to help determine a cause.