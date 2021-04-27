UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers hold final Brexit debate before decisive vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Blenkinsop
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* EU parliament votes on Tuesday, result due Wednesday

* EU ratification expected to be completed this week (Adds Barnier, details on expected ratification)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers kicked off a last debate on Tuesday on the post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and Britain, ahead of a vote that is expected to give the accord overwhelming approval.

That vote will be the final step towards ratification of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement, struck in December after more than four years of acrimonious negotiations and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.

"This is a divorce. It is a warning, Brexit. It's a failure of the European Union and we have to learn lessons from it... Why did 52% of the British vote against Europe?... Our duty is to listen and understand the feelings of the people," the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told lawmakers, who gave him a standing ovation for his work.

The accord crafted in the last days of 2020 only entered force on a provisional basis until the end of April, pending approval from the European Parliament. Lawmakers will vote late on Tuesday, with the outcome made public on Wednesday morning.

There is no doubt that they will back the deal, after assembly committees earlier cleared it by 108 votes to 1. If they did not, EU-UK ties would fall back to basic World Trade Organization terms, with quotas and tariffs.

However, there had been some doubt the vote would go ahead as parliament protested against British changes to trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, a unilateral move that prompted Brussels to launch legal action.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the trade agreement gave each side tools - dispute settlement and the potential imposition of tariffs - to ensure compliance with the accord and the Brexit divorce deal.

"Let me be clear: we do not want to have to use these tools. But we will not hesitate to use them if necessary," she said at the start of the debate.

Once parliament has given its consent, the 27 EU countries are expected to rubber-stamp the deal. The bloc will then inform Britain and the trade agreement will formally be concluded.

The lawmakers are also voting on a 17-page accompanying resolution, calling Brexit a "historic mistake" and urging the Commission to continue its legal action against London.

The text says parliament also regrets the limited scope of the deal, without cooperation on foreign policy or student exchanges, and noting that opportunities for Britain's largely service-based economy are "vastly reduced." (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by John Chalmers)

Recommended Stories

  • European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

    European Union lawmakers are set to formally ratify the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the United Kingdom amid ongoing tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland trade rules. The deal, which was finalized on Christmas Eve, already has been ratified by the U.K. Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament's approval. Because of disagreement on how to apply trade rules in Northern Ireland, some EU legislators previously threatened to hold back the ratification vote, but a large majority of lawmakers are in favor of the deal.

  • 'It would depend on the circumstances': SNP president contradicts Nicola Sturgeon's policy on rejoining EU

    Nicola Sturgeon has been contradicted by her own Cabinet minister in charge of the constitution over whether a separate Scotland would automatically apply to join the EU. The First Minister insisted earlier this month that Scotland would immediately try and join the bloc following independence, without a separate referendum on whether that was what the Scottish people wanted. But Mike Russell, the Scottish Constitution Secretary, has now said it would depend on the circumstances at the time whether to hold such a vote and that it could be “desirable” to ask Scots about rejoining the EU. Mr Russell, who is also SNP president, said his personal view was it was not necessary but "there are circumstances in which you could say it would be desirable." The Scottish Tories said the SNP’s mixed messages showed its EU policy was “shallow and unclear”. The latest confusion over SNP policy comes after Ms Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr at the weekend, she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc. The First Minister has argued that opinion polls showing strong support for being part of the EU show a referendum on an independent Scotland joining would not be required. Scots voted by a margin of 62 to 38 to Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum. However, these surveys and the referendum were conducted in the context of Scotland being part of the UK, meaning the issue of a border with England did not arise. The rest of the UK accounts for more than 60 per cent of Scottish trade, more than three times the figure for the EU.

  • The Colorful Journey of K-pop Singer Kang Daniel

    The singer released "Yellow," the final mini-album in his "Color" series, earlier this month.

  • Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat

    Tribal elder Dawlat Khan still has nightmares about fighters from the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror network who swept across his and other villages in eastern Afghanistan five years ago. Militants of the Islamic State group have since been driven back into the mountains by blistering U.S. and Afghan bombing raids and a fierce ground campaign by the Taliban, Afghanistan's homegrown insurgents. The Taliban, eager to expand their domestic political power, pledged to the Trump administration last year they would prevent any attacks on the West from Afghan soil after foreign troops leave.

  • U.S.-Guatemala talk humanitarian aid and migration

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged over $300 million in aid to Central America on Monday, after a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejndro Giamattei."The United States plans to increase relief to the region, strengthen our cooperation to manage migration in an effective, secure and humane manner."Harris leads the U.S.’s efforts to stop the growing number of migrants from crossing into the U.S from the Mexico border and Central America’s Northern Triangle countries, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.The aid targets drought relief, food shortages and a partnership aimed at health and education.It also pledges millions of dollars towards the protection of refugees and asylum seekers."And we want to work with you to address the acute causes, as well as the root causes, in a way that will bring hope to the people of Guatemala that there will be an opportunity for them, if they stay at home."Guatemala’s economy has been devastated by back-to-back hurricanes and the global health crisis, with nearly 8 million people facing hunger this year according to the World Food Programme.The two countries agreed to set up a joint border protection task force, where the U.S. plans to train Guatemalan forces.Guatemala in return will send a team to the U.S. to help reunify unaccompanied minors with their parents at the Mexico border.Harris has yet to speak with the leaders of Honduras and El Salvador.

  • COVID-19, subdued oil price to leave most of Gulf in the red this year - Fitch

    The lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's sharp drop in oil prices will leave most governments in the Gulf with deficits this year, ratings agency Fitch said. Countries in the region will see their finances improve thanks to a rebound in oil prices and the unwinding of production cuts. "We expect only Abu Dhabi and Qatar to eke out fiscal surpluses," Fitch said in a report.

  • Biden blazed past his vaccine target for the first 100 days. Does the Trump administration deserve credit too?

    Developing COVID-19 vaccines started under President Donald Trump, but most of the rollout happened under President Joe Biden.

  • 'Cannon fodder': Medical students in India feel betrayed

    Since the beginning of the week, Dr. Siddharth Tara, a postgraduate medical student at New Delhi’s government-run Hindu Rao Hospital, has had a fever and persistent headache. On Tuesday, India reported 323,144 new infections for a total of more than 17.6 million cases, behind only the United States. India's Health Ministry also reported another 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour.

  • Fox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.

    Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull." "There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation. Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 26, 2021 Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating." Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?" Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • 'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

    Black smoke rose Tuesday off the Saudi port of Yanbu after an undescribed "incident" in the Red Sea, authorities said, while one private security firm warned of a possible attack on a ship. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which also comes amid the kingdom's yearslong war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90 percent cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democrats fight 'sham audit' in Arizona, saying Republicans aim to justify voter suppression

    Raquel Terán, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the GOP-led audit in Maricopa County will enable "voter suppression."

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggests viewers call the cops on parents with masked children

    No one enjoys wearing a face mask, and some medical experts are now saying people — especially vaccinated people — mostly don't need to wear them for non-intimate outdoor activities. The coronavirus does not spread as easily outdoors — though it could jump from human to human if, say, infected Tucker Carlson fans get in your face to scream (politely) about how you are making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask outdoor. And if one of these triggered people also calls the cops or child protective services because your child is wearing a mask, well, that may be on Carlson, too, after his Monday night show on Fox News. Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused -- "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021 The Federalist's Molly Hemingway evidently thought Carlson had a good, and viable, idea. legit deranged to think it’s possible to “politely” walk up to a total stranger and tell them “your mask is making me uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/4K3zR3Lfxw — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 27, 2021 Carlson's colleague Laura Ingraham hit on masked children, too, suggesting this may be a growing front in the conservative culture wars. pic.twitter.com/kBmCeMGzSM — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 27, 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, new variants seem to be hitting younger people, children are not immune, and people under 16 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Also, per science, masks work, even outdoors. An average of about 715 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, a sharp drop from February but not nothing, and very few of them are children, but not zero. Presumably, Carlson is just trying to make a point about snooty mask wearers scowling at mask scofflaws, but it's unlikely 911 operators will see it that way if his viewers take him seriously. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's sleep loss in jail concerns judges

    Appeals judges hearing bail arguments seemed sympathetic Monday to claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is unjustly kept awake at night by guards ensuring she doesn’t die in jail like Jeffrey Epstein did while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. Two of three judges on a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan expressed concern about light shined in her cell every 15 minutes at night as Federal Bureau of Prisons guards make sure she’s breathing. “Is she a suicide risk or not?” Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz.

  • LeBron James mocked a bar owner calling for his expulsion from the NBA after controversial tweet

    LeBron James responded on Twitter to a story about a Cincinnati Bar owner refusing to show NBA games until he is 'expelled' from the NBA.

  • Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome

    A whopping 46 percent of Republicans polled after Derek Chauvin was found guilty have a problem with the jury’s verdict. A CBS News/YouGov poll of more than 2,500 Americans noted the stark partisan differences of opinion related to last week’s verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. According to the poll, 90% of Democrats believe that Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts — for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — was the “right” verdict.