UPDATE 1-EU says Iran talks in Vienna to resume on Tuesday

(Adds status of talks)

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord will resume on Tuesday, the European Union said on Monday, the latest of several rounds of talks to bring the United States back into the deal and to convince Tehran to end its breaches.

Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been meeting in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived.

"Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States (to the accord) and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation (of the accord), the EU said in a statement.

A U.S. delegation is in a separate location in Vienna, enabling representatives of the five powers to shuttle between both sides because Iran has rejected direct talks.

In the first two rounds, European parties to the deal said that they had seen progress but that much more work was needed. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

