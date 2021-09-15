UPDATE 1-EU's chief executive warns against 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yves Herman and Gabriela Baczynska
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds von der Leyen on digital, climate change)

By Yves Herman and Gabriela Baczynska

STRASBOURG, France, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The pace of vaccination against COVID-19 must be quickened to avert "a pandemic of the unvaccinated", the European Union's chief executive said on Wednesday, also urging countries around the globe to step up the fight against climate change.

Ursula von der Leyen's second 'state of the union' address since she took over as European Commission president comes after two years that have tested the resilience of the bloc with the coronavirus pandemic, a sharp economic downturn, strains over Brexit and the rule of law in eastern member states.

In a broad-brush speech setting out the bloc's priorities for the year ahead, von der Leyen also listed ambitious goals, including technological independence for the EU, but warned "the next year will be another test of character."

At the end of August, 70% of the adult population in the 27-nation EU had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This marked a milestone after a slow start, but also masked big differences among EU countries.

Announcing a new donation of another 200 million vaccine doses by the middle of next year for third countries - on top of a previous commitment for 250 million jabs - von der Leyen said she was also worried by variation of vaccination rates among the EU's member states.

"Let's do everything possible (so) that this does not turn into a pandemic of the unvaccinated," she told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

'FURTHER AND FASTER' ON CLIMATE

The former German defence minister has put tackling climate change at the top of her agenda, with bold steps for the EU to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, along with a digital transformation of its economy.

Von der Leyen said the EU would double its international funding to protect nature and halt the decline of the world's biodiversity, adding: "My message today is that Europe is ready to do more."

"This is a generation with a conscience, they are pushing us to go further and faster to tackle the climate crisis," she said.

She said the EU would increase its financial support to help poorer countries fight climate change and adapt to its impacts, announcing plans for an additional 4 billion euros until 2027.

With a global chip shortage causing a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production, von der Leyen said the bloc must create a state- of-the-art European chip ecosystem including production.

"Digital is the make-or-break issue," she said.

Nineteen EU member states would have their economy back at pre-pandemic level this year, with the others following next year, she said.

Von der Leyen, wore a mask emblazoned with the EU flag's circle of 12 gold stars, greeting lawmakers at the assembly ahead of her speech with fist bumps.

Critics say she has fallen short of promises to make the commission more "geopolitical" as the EU struggles to assert its influence in foreign affairs. (Reporting by Jan Strupcewzki, Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska, Phil Blenkinsop, Yves Herman, Foo Yun Chee, Writing by Ingrid Melander, Editing by John Chalmers)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP Interview: UN refugee chief says Afghan stability needed

    The international community and the Taliban will need to find a way to deal with each other for the sake of stabilizing Afghanistan, the chief of the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday. In an interview with The Associated Press, Filippo Grandi said the world faces a difficult choice. “The international community will have to balance pragmatism, the need to keep Afghanistan stable and viable, and the political considerations that that would mean supporting a government led by the Taliban," said Grandi.

  • China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

    China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country’s standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

  • Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

    House Democrats on Tuesday began the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan, but getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year. Republicans, who have vowed lockstep opposition to the plan, turned their anger against proposed tax breaks they portrayed as subsidies for wealthy elites rather than help for the poor and middle class. Electric vehicles became a rallying symbol as class-warfare overtones echoed through a committee session.

  • U.S. HUD eases rules to speed funds to aid homeless

    The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday took steps to allow local communities to start tapping a $5 billion fund for creation of affordable housing and services for the half million people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The fund was created as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March by President Joe Biden to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Many large U.S. cities have seen a spike in homeless numbers during the global pandemic, compounding a growing problem, and U.S. officials fear the situation could get worse after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium on evictions.

  • Gavin Newsom will remain California governor after handily defeating recall attempt

    California voters resoundingly reject choice to replace Democratic governor, who faced a battle for his political life California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has prevailed in a historic recall election that had him battling for his political life. In a referendum on the governor’s leadership through the pandemic, voters resoundingly rejected the choice to replace him with a Trumpist Republican. The Associated Press projected the results about 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. Newsom’s

  • EU to re-start budget rules review in weeks to reach deal before 2023

    The European Commission will re-launch a review of the European Union's budget rules in weeks, with a view to agree on a reform by 2023, the head of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. The rules, which limit government borrowing to support the value of the euro, are suspended since 2020 to give governments leeway to fight the economic down turn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss

    China's online food delivery giants Meituan and Ele.me both said this week they will not force couriers who do work for them to register as independent businesses, a bone of contention amid ongoing scrutiny of the food delivery sector. The promise comes as part of a broader push from regulators to improve conditions for 'gig-economy' workers, and during ongoing public scrutiny towards tech companies treatment of said drivers. In August, several Chinese regulatory bodies met with a number of Chinese food delivery companies to call for better labour safeguards.

  • North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles off east coast, South Korean military says

    North Korea fired "two ballistic missiles" into the sea from off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, per Yonyap news agency.Why it matters: The launch further escalates tensions in the region, two days after Pyongyang claimed to have fired new long-range cruise missiles that it described as "a strategic weapon of great significance." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The offices of Japan's P

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • Trump Impeachment Witness Calls on Milley to Resign over Secret China Call

    Alexander Vindman, a key witness for House Democrats' impeachment investigation against President Trump, called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley to resign on Tuesday.

  • WATCH: A House hearing devolved into chaos when a GOP congressman shouted over everyone and falsely accused Biden of manipulating Afghanistan intelligence

    Rep. Brian Mast accused the Biden White House of manipulating intelligence, refused to let the secretary of state respond, and yelled over others.

  • Trump Attacks Bush For Speaking Out On Sept. 11 Against Violent Extremists

    The 45th president says the 43rd president “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Had to Be Woken Up by Her Press Secretary During 2020 Election Night

    There’s been a lot of debate regarding how interested Melania Trump is in politics, especially with her husband, Donald Trump, eyeing another presidential run in 2024. While some supporters believe she will happily cosign whatever makes the former president happy, her ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, indicates that there was very little interest on the former first […]

  • 'Smell my hair': Hundreds of protesters greet Biden in Idaho

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

  • Arizona Supreme Court denies state Senate's appeal to avoid releasing election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an attempt by the Republican-led state Senate to evade compliance with public records requests for documents related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • McConnell told Biden not to call Trump after the election, worrying it would send the president into a fury: book

    McConnell communicated through two senators to prevent Biden from calling Trump after the 2020 election, a book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says.

  • Idaho’s property tax crisis requires real solutions, not scapegoating local government

    The jaw-dropping number on your property tax bill is not due to excessive spending by local government — it’s due to disastrous policy enacted by GOP legislators. │ Opinion

  • Jimmy Kimmel Needs Just 5 Brutal Words To Sum Up Trump And Republicans Today

    The late-night host quickly dismisses the GOP's latest claims of election fraud.

  • Youngest son of Osama bin Laden feels only 'shame' and 'horror' for father's actions

    The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001.