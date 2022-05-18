UPDATE 1-Ex-German chancellor stripped of his office over Putin 'lobbying'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

(Adds Lindner comments, details)

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - Gerhard Schroeder's publicly funded office is to be closed and its remaining staff reallocated amid mounting dismay at the former German chancellor's refusal to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is custom for all Germany's leaders to get a state-funded office when they leave government, but the three parties that make up current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition have agreed a parliamentary motion to close Schroeder's.

They have taken the decision after his refusal to condemn Putin, whom he still calls a close personal friend despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it was unthinkable that "a former chancellor who is now openly doing lobby work for the criminal rule of Vladimir Putin is still given an office by taxpayers," in an interview with Welt TV.

German media has reported that Schroeder, 78, earns sums from jobs at Russian state-owned energy companies that dwarf the 400,000 euros the German state spends on the office.

"The budgetary committee observes that former Chancellor Schroeder no longer carries out any duties that result from his former office," the parties' joint motion read.

"The office will therefore be closed."

Schroeder's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move does not affect the 7,000-euro per month pension the ex-chancellor draws.

Schroeder, a Social Democrat like Scholz, is the living figure most closely associated with Germany's "change through trade" policy, a doctrine that held close economic ties were the best way to tame and integrate Europe's giant eastern neighbour.

But critics say the war in Ukraine is a spectacular illustration of that policy's failure and blame Schroeder, who as chancellor sponsored the building of more gas pipelines, for deepening Germany's energy dependence on a neighbour that has now turned hostile.

Schroeder has always said that his ties to Putin are an essential channel of communication to a man the world cannot afford to ignore. A trip to Moscow to plead with Putin to end the war yielded no obvious results, however.

Dissatisfaction at Schroeder's stance has affected his own closest colleagues: the four staff in his bureau all asked for new assignments within days of the war starting.

Any remaining staff will now be charged with winding the office down, and its files will be preserved for the state archives, according to the motion.

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to rid the country of fascists, an assertion Kyiv and its allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Miranda Murray, Alison Williams, Alexandra Hudson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • James Harden, Joel Embiid discuss importance for Sixers to improve roster

    James Harden and Joel Embiid discuss the importance for the Philadelphia 76ers to improve the roster.

  • International groups condemn UN probe on Israel, Palestinian fighting, cite 'bias'

    A coalition of over 26 international pro-Israel groups on Tuesday condemned a U.N. probe into the May 2021 Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alleging “bias” and a violation of its own guiding principles.

  • Israeli PM welcomes expansion of West Bank settlements

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday welcomed a recent decision to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinians and most of the international community view as illegal. During a visit to the settlement of Elkana, he cast the expansion of settlements as a response to recent Palestinian violence. The Palestinians view settlement construction as the main obstacle to peace because it further undermines their hopes for an independent state on lands Israel seized through war.

  • Shooting along Indiana highway where SUV was stopped kills 2

    Two men were fatally shot after a police officer and two good Samaritans stopped along a southern Indiana highway to help a driver who was stopped in the roadway, police said. The shooting happened Monday night after an officer with the Palmyra Police Department stopped to assist the “apparent stranded motorist” on State Road 135, Indiana State Police said, but they didn’t say what precipitated the gunfire or who fired the shots. As the officer arrived, two good Samaritans also stopped in a pickup truck to help, but “within seconds of exiting their cars, shots were fired" at the scene just south of Palmyra, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, police said in a statement.

  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley blasts Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns after Game 7 loss

    Patrick Beverley did not hold back during his stint on ESPN morning shows "Get Up" and "First Take" on Monday.

  • Steph Curry has incredible reaction when called two-way player

    When a reporter labeled Steph Curry a two-way player during a press conference, the two-time NBA MVP had the best reaction.

  • ‘Tell Mom to Get Me a Medical Note’: Russian Troops Scheming for Ways to Get Out of Putin’s War

    ReutersRussian troops are apparently resorting to more and more drastic methods to get themselves pulled out of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, in one case even checking into a psychiatric hospital, according to Ukrainian intelligence.Newly released audio from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate is said to be an intercepted phone call between a Russian soldier based in Ukraine’s Kherson region and his parents.After telling his father that “we’re all on strike here,” t

  • DeSantis says Florida could take control of Disney's special district

    The Republican governor last month signed a bill that will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida, a special governing jurisdiction that has allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city since the late 1960s. DeSantis has been locked in a feud with the entertainment company since its leaders came out in opposition of a new state law that limits the teaching and discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. DeSantis told a news conference on Monday that rather than have local communities absorb jurisdiction over Disney, it is "more likely that the state will actually assume control."

  • Analysis-For Riyadh, Hezbollah setback is rare good news from Lebanon

    For Saudi Arabia, losses for Iran's allies in a Lebanese general election mark a rare piece of good news from a country where Tehran has long been ascendant, and could play to Riyadh's advantage in a regional tussle for influence. The loss of a parliamentary majority won by Hezbollah and its allies in 2018 is a reversal for the heavily armed group, a dominant force in Lebanon for years with unwavering support from Shi'ite-led Iran, and may present Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia with new possibilities for reasserting sway in Beirut. Saudi Arabia had largely washed its hands of Lebanon after spending billions to carve out influence, only to watch Hezbollah's role grow and Iran extend its regional clout via other proxies closer to home, including in Yemen and Iraq.

  • Patrick Beverley hilariously compares Steph Curry, Chris Paul preparation

    Patrick Beverley prepares much differently for a matchup with Steph Curry than for one with Chris Paul.

  • Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

    A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. As part of the plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of willfully violating Floyd's rights during the May 2020 restraint that led to the Black man's death.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Cancer

    In a medical emergency knowing your blood type can be a matter of life and death, but it can also provide valuable insight into your overall health. There's been several studies that indicate people with certain blood types are at greater risk for GI related cancers and Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "It's essential to understand that your blood type is just one risk factor for developing cancer. So even if you have a family hist

  • The Daily Sweat: Can the Mavericks keep it going and upset the Warriors?

    The Suns' collapse got all the attention, but maybe the Mavericks deserve credit.

  • Target Plummets Most Since 1987 as Inflation Saps Retail Margins

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is on pace for its worst stock drop since 1987’s Black Monday crash after becoming the second big retailer in two days to trim its profit forecast. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsA surge in co

  • Lowe’s stock dips premarket on mixed Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Elon Musk seems to be ‘looking for a scapegoat’ in Twitter bid, analyst says

    Some analysts think Tesla CEO Elon Musk is just looking for a scapegoat to walk away from the $44 billion Twitter deal or negotiate a lower price.

  • A former Trump advisor on Russia recalled that Putin smelled odd and neither ate nor drank at dinner

    The former White House advisor Fiona Hill said Vladimir Putin smelled "almost like he had stepped out of some special preparatory bath" when they met.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • Kadyrov believes the Russians should mobilise themselves - around Putin

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled leader of Chechnya, said during an "educational" talk to young Russians that Vladimir Putin did not need to announce mobilisation: Russian citizens "should mobilise around the president themselves".

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.