1 fatally shot, another seriously wounded in Longwood Manor neighborhood

A 38-year-old man was shot dead, and another man, 30, was seriously wounded Saturday morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the victims were in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and opened fire in their direction. The older man suffered a wound to the head, and was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The younger man was shot in the head and left hand, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody for the double shooting, and detectives were investigating.