1 fatally shot near Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, cops say. 3rd killing in days.

Joe Marusak
·2 min read

A man was shot to death in a neighborhood near Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles’ Coliseum on Friday night, police said.

The death marked Charlotte’s 25th homicide of 2021 and the third killing since Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said they found Friday’s victim with a gunshot wound after responding to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Washburn Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

That’s off Television Place, just south of the coliseum and East Independence Boulevard.

Medic responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police hadn’t released the victim’s name by Saturday morning or said if they have a suspect.

Two others were fatally shot in the city since Wednesday, and three minors were hurt, including a 7-year-old girl, in two shootings on Tuesday, police said:

Police said Tuesday’s shootings in northwest Charlotte were connected. Two teenagers had been targeted and were shot at from a car near a convenience store on Hovis Road around 3 p.m. They sought medical help at a nearby house, police said.

That evening, during a shootout, a stray bullet hit the 7-year-old girl on Marble Street, north of where Freedom Drive and Interstate 77 intersect. Three men were arrested.

Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, 43-year-old William Alexander was fatally shot in the 900 block of McArthur Avenue, near Atando and Statesville avenues in the Druid Hills neighborhood in north Charlotte.

Late Wednesday, a man was fatally shot in a south Charlotte apartment community, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is asked to call CMPD homicide Detective Brandon Sinnott at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

