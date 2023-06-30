Death investigation conducted outside PNC Music Pavilion

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives said they are investigating a shooting death Thursday night outside the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

A concert was letting out when the male shooting victim was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The investigation appeared to be in parking lot D.

Mexican rapper Peso Pluma performed earlier in the night.

No further details have been released.

