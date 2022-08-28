1 fatally shot at Salem's Geer Park

Police brief.

One man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at Geer Park.

Police responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police. When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the park's parking lot.

Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute between three people.

The shooting suspect remains at large. Police say they know the identity of the suspect and are treating it as an isolated investigation since those involved were all known to each other.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 1 dead in Geer Park shooting in Salem