UPDATE 1-Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show

Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir
·2 min read

(Adds details about discussion of the pacing of taper) 

  By Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir 

  Aug 18 (Reuters) - The bulk of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the U.S. central bank start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, and reduce purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) "proportionally" so they end at the same time. 

  Minutes from the Fed's July 27-28 meeting, which were released on Wednesday, showed policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases, with "many" of them keen on making sure bond-buying ends before interest rate hikes may need to begin, and "several" preferring a more gradual approach. 

  "The only thing that is now clearer than it was prior to the release of the Minutes is that the hawkish crowd that has publicly been calling for an 'early and fast' tapering does not represent the majority view," Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska said in a research note after the release of the minutes. 

  Fed officials largely agreed there had been enough progress on inflation to meet the "substantial further progress" threshold needed before the central bank could reduce its monthly purchases, currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS. However, more improvement in the labor market is needed, they said. 

  "Most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," according to the minutes. 

  Some Fed policymakers have advocated for reducing the MBS purchases more quickly than those of the Treasuries out of concern they could be fueling an unsustainable boom in the housing market. But the minutes revealed there isn't strong support for that approach. 

  "Most participants remarked that they saw benefits in reducing the pace of net purchases of Treasury securities and agency MBS proportionally in order to end both sets of purchases at the same time," according to the readout. That plan is consistent with the understanding that both purchases have similar effects on broader financial conditions. 

  As for the pace of the taper in relation to any future changes to interest rates, participants said the standards for adjusting the Fed's benchmark interest rate were "distinct" from those for tapering. They said the timing of those actions would depend on the "course of the economy." (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir Editing by Paul Simao and Rosalba O'Brien) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes slid on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling over 1%, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." Stocks accelerated their declines late in the session, pushing the S&P 500 down about 1.8% from its record closing high after its second straight daily drop. Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with energy falling 2.4% and healthcare off 1.5%.

  • Crypto Is ‘95% Fraud, Hype, Noise, and Confusion,’ Fed’s Kashkari Says

    The president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve claimed that the crypto space bankrolls illicit activities and is full of scams.

  • Fast-food chains and off-price retailers will gain from expanded SNAP benefits, says Cowen

    The additional food stamps could help offset the impact of the end of unemployment benefits coming on Sept. 6, analysts say.

  • Fort Worth OKs tax breaks for electric vehicle factory, proposed for site of former ranch

    The company has agreed to create 7,500 jobs at the $5 billion factory

  • Fed's Powell: There's no returning to pre-pandemic economy

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes. “We're not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. Powell said that, while it is not yet clear if the delta variant of COVID will have further impact on the economy, the country has already seen significant changes since the pandemic began shutting the country down in March 2020.

  • Fresh blow for Biden as US retail sales slump amid delta fears

    A sharp drop in US retail sales in July has raised fears over the nation's economic growth in a further headache for Joe Biden as he faces criticism over America's disastrous military exit from Afghanistan.

  • Historic food stamp increase can also boost economy

    Every $1 spent on food stamps generates $1.67 in economic activity.

  • American CEOs make 351 times more than workers. In 1965 it was 15 to one

    Rather than address stagnant wages for hourly workers and yawning inequality, corporations are blaming a ‘labor shortage’ ‘It’s worth remembering that the federal minimum wage would be $24 an hour today had it kept pace with worker productivity – rather than the $7.25 it’s been since 2009.’ Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA Last week, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan thinktank, released a report on the increasing pay gap between chief executives and workers. This research

  • Janet Yellen has 3 reasons why Biden's trillions in spending won't destroy the economy

    In an opinion piece, the Treasury Secretary says Biden is making up for 40 years of underspending. Americans "should - and can - have" that economy.

  • China Looks to Be Defusing Government’s Hidden Debt Bomb

    (Bloomberg) -- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks.An analysis of local governments’ finances shows a difference of 668 billion yuan ($103 billion) between the amount of refinancing bonds sold in the first half of the year to roll over maturing debt and the amount of bonds repaid.That implies cities and provinces may have used some of the

  • Indiana gets to keep unemployment benefits - but only because of a technicality

    In Indiana, a court ruling struck down reinstating benefits, but the state still has to pay them out for 30 days.

  • Critics blast payroll tax increase, saying New Jersey should have used federal funds

    Critics are blasting an unemployment insurance (UI) tax increase they say will cost New Jersey businesses and some nonprofits roughly $252 million this year. But a state official said the increase is needed to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

  • 11 Basic Money Moves Everyone Should Make During Hard Times

    The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major hit on the economy and the personal finances of workers across the country. The national unemployment rate was as high as 14.7% in April 2020. It's down to...

  • Automobile shortages, spending shift to services tank U.S. retail sales

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages depressed motor vehicle purchases and the boost to spending from the economy's reopening and stimulus checks faded, suggesting a slowdown in economic growth early in the third quarter. The weak sales reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday also reflected a rotation in spending back to services from goods. Retail sales mostly capture the goods component of consumer spending, which accounts for a smaller share, with bulky services such as healthcare, travel and hotel accommodation making up the rest.

  • China Vows Employment Support as Labor Market Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.Read more: C

  • Six ways Republicans are stealing local control – and hiding it in the NC budget.

    House budget provisions would override municipal regulations

  • Now in charge, Tunisian president faces looming fiscal crisis

    At the Sidi Bahri market in Tunis, shoppers were pleased with the president's attacks on corruption and high prices since he seized control of the government last month in moves his foes called a coup. President Kais Saied has criticised Tunisia's economic policy, urged traders to charge less for food and medicine and accused unnamed businessmen of stealing billions of dollars while police are investigating corruption in state industry. "The citizen feels reassured and prices have gone down in everything," said Azza Belwaer, a 36-year-old medical equipment vendor buying groceries in Sidi Bahri.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.

  • Fed's Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank's requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. "We've had two months in a row where we've created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%," Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. Fed officials said in December that they would continue purchasing assets at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and employment.

  • Extra unemployment benefits helped keep the economy afloat — here’s how much they boosted spending

    The extra $600 a week unemployed Americans received in the first half of 2020 helped keep their spending levels higher than what they were prior to the pandemic, according to JPMorgan Chase Institute research.