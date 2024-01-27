1 firefighter hurt in 5-alarm Valley Stream fire
At least seven stores caught fire early Saturday around 5:35 a.m. Firefighters responded to the heavy flames on Rockaway Avenue.
At least seven stores caught fire early Saturday around 5:35 a.m. Firefighters responded to the heavy flames on Rockaway Avenue.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
Pensions mostly disappeared from the private sector, but worker demand is spurring new solutions.
"I will never not use that again," said the RHOBH star.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
Wondering about metal credit cards? Here’s how they work, their benefits and drawbacks, and who they’re right for.
While the IRS allows you to make tax payments with a credit card, you'll incur added fees. Here's what you need to know.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Apple has laid down the rules for opening a competing app store. It's not pleased too many of its rivals.
It has been over two weeks since the U.S. and its allies began launching retaliatory strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which has caused major disruptions to maritime trade. Are we at war with the Houthis? Here's what we know.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
An aerial adventure title called Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than just about anyone expected, including the game's developers.
'The seam dips down and makes my butt look perkier than it really is,' added a candid Colorfulkoala customer.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
How about a little luxe for less? More than 2,500 wearers say this elegant wrap is a five-star buy.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.