1 flown to hospital after shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, 1 in custody

At least 1 person was flown to a hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, investigators say.

Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Monaca at around 6:32 p.m.

While dispatchers initially reported that two victims were taken to the hospital, police have since come forward and clarified only one person was flown to the hospital.

At least two people were flown to a hospital after a shooting in Beaver County, investigators say. This is the scene outside of Walmart. More details tonight on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fZHV3qIQg2 — Michelle Chavez (@MichellePChavez) November 7, 2022

A representative from Penn State’s Beaver Campus said a message was sent to students after the shooting advising anyone there to remain indoors. Students who were off campus were asked to avoid it.

Investigators went on to say a suspect was taken into custody on Wagner Road near the Lowe’s at around 7:36 p.m.

Penn State Beaver lifted its advisory at around 7:52 p.m.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

