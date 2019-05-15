UPDATE 1-Ford recalling 273,000 vehicles in North America that could roll away

(Adds Ford Ranger recall)

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 273,000 Ford Fusion and Ranger pickup trucks in North America that could roll away if the gear is not in "park" mode, the second largest U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

The recall covers 270,000 Fusion cars from model years 2013 through 2016 which have a shifter cable that may detach from the transmission, allowing a driver to remove the ignition key when the vehicle is not in "park." Nearly 2,800 2019 model year Ford Ranger trucks in North America have a similar problem.

Ford said it is aware of three reports of property damage and one injury report potentially related to the issue in the Fusions. But it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the Ranger trucks, it added.

Owners should always use the parking brake and will be notified when a fix is available in the Fusion recall, Ford said.

In the Ranger recall, Ford said two fasteners that secure the transmission shift cable bracket to the transmission housing might not have been tightened to specification. Dealers will properly tighten the fasteners and verify the proper operation of the transmission selector assembly, the company said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)