UPDATE 1-Foreign Secretary Truss enters race to become next British prime minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

* Eleven candidates have launched campaigns to be next PM

* Tax plans define early stage of leadership debate

* Rules to replace PM Johnson to be announced on Monday (Adds details, quote)

By Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11.

Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the treasury, said she would slash taxes and maintain a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She is seeking to replace Johnson who was forced out on Thursday after his government imploded over a series of scandals.

The contest is for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, with the winner then becoming prime minister. The aim is to find a successor by September.

"I will lead a government committed to core Conservative principles: low taxes, a firm grip on spending, driving growth in the economy, and giving people the opportunity to achieve anything they want to achieve," she said in a campaign video.

The race followed one of the most remarkable periods in modern British political history, when more than 50 government ministers quit, denouncing Johnson's character, integrity and inability to tell the truth.

With many lawmakers unhappy with the disgraced Johnson remaining in office until a successor is found, the party is likely to accelerate the election process. It could insist that candidates have the backing of around 30 lawmakers to enter the process, before voting begins this week to whittle the number down to two.

The issue of tax cuts was fast becoming the central battle in the race with nearly all of the candidates promising to cut business or personal taxes.

Setting out her pitch to the Conservative Party's 200,000 members who will decide the outcome of the contest, Truss said she would reverse the recent rise in National Insurance contributions and signalled a cut to corporation tax.

Fellow contenders Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to cut corporation tax, while the former defence minister Penny Mordaunt has promised to cut fuel duty.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is the early front runner, but he is the only candidate who has played down the prospect of imminent tax cuts, saying the adoption of "comforting fairy tales" would leave future generations worse off.

"Someone has to grip this moment," he said in his launch video.

This has prompted his rivals to attack his economic record after the tax burden rose to the highest level since the 1950s. One lawmaker confirmed that a dossier criticising Sunak's record had been circulating on lawmaker WhatsApp groups.

"FANTASY ECONOMICS"

Nadhim Zahawi, appointed finance minister in the turmoil of last week, said he was also being targeted by rivals after media reports raised questions about the former businessman's personal finances and tax record.

"I was clearly being smeared," he told Sky News.

Whoever wins the leadership race will be faced with a daunting in-tray.

Britain's economy is facing rocketing inflation, high debt, and low growth, with people coping with the tightest squeeze on their finances in decades, all set against a backdrop of an energy crunch exacerbated by the war in Ukraine which has sent fuel prices soaring.

On the issue of immigration, all the main leadership candidates have pledged to keep the government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, showing how the party has moved to the right of the political spectrum in recent years.

Other candidates include the attorney general, Suella Braverman, the chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat, and the transport secretary Grant Shapps.

One Conservative member of parliament said he was astonished by the number of his people entering the leadership contest.

"I shouldn't be surprised by the ambitions and the delusions of some of my colleagues, but I am," he said. "I expect we will narrow down the list of candidates very quickly."

The opposition labour leader Keir Starmer in a speech on Monday will take aim at an "arms race of fantasy economics" from the Conservative leadership candidates, claiming more than 200 billion pounds ($239 billion) of commitments made over the weekend were unfunded. ($1 = 0.8357 pounds) (Additional reporting by Muvija M, Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is Twitter’s Material Adverse Effect

    A settlement would beat a protracted legal battle for both sides, but the social network will still have to contend with the aftermath.

  • Sri Lankan president to resign amid protests -official

    STORY: After a dramatic storming of his official residence by swarms of angry protesters, Sri Lanka’s president said he will step down on July 13, according to the country’s parliamentary speaker.The impending departure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes after video footage showed protesters swimming in his pool, jumping on a four-poster bed, even emptying a chest of drawers.And Sri Lankans frustrated by the country’s economic struggles didn’t stop there – protesters also set fire to the Prime Minister’s private home, his office said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also willing to resign, according to his office, to make way for an all-party government.The dramatic escalation of events came after months of largely peaceful protests over a dire economic crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people….with many wishing the country’s leaders had left sooner.“Because had they gone earlier there wouldn't have been any destruction… and it's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. And also the air conditions are running in that presidential palace while people don't have electricity in their homes."Sri Lanka is buckling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.Soaring inflation reached a record 54.6% in June and is expected to hit 70% in the coming months.Sources told Reuters at least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalized during the protests.There were no immediate reports of injuries in the blaze at the prime minister’s house.Neither the prime minister nor the president were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.The country’s parliamentary speaker said in a letter to President Rajapaksa that several decisions had been made at the meeting of party leaders - including the president and the prime minister resigning as soon as possible and parliament being called within seven days to select an acting president.

  • Sri Lankan protesters storm presidential palace, swim in pool

    STORY: Hundreds milled about in the grounds of the colonial-era whitewashed residence, with few security personnel in sight. Some splashed in the swimming pool.Rajapaksa had left the official residence on Friday (July 8) as a safety precaution ahead of the planned weekend demonstration, two defence ministry sources said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the president's whereabouts.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday evening.The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

  • Uber Lobbied Politicians, Broke Laws in Global Push: Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. attempted to lobby politicians and flouted laws as part of efforts to expand globally from 2013 to 2017, according to newspaper reports based on leaked documents.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe company allegedly received assistance in

  • Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre, bury victims

    SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of peoplw converged on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica Monday to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and attend the funeral of 50 recently identified victims. As mourners from around Bosnia and the world were arriving in Srebrenica, families of victims were preparing to rebury their loved ones and maybe find some closure after the decades-long search for their remains in mass graves scattered around the town. Idriz Mustafic was in Srebrenica to bury the partial remains of his son, Salim, who was only 16 when he was murdered in the July 1995 massacre, along with thousands of other men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, which is primarily Muslim.

  • Inside the presidential palace now full of Sri Lankans

    Sri Lankans have been touring the luxury presidential residence in Colombo after protesters stormed it.

  • ‘Unprecedented’: Six Shocking Moments in the Donald Trump Jan. 6 Documentary on Discovery+

    “Unprecedented,” a new Discovery+ docuseries that pulls back the curtain on Trump world during the 2020 election, and in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, debuted Sunday with an unprecedented look at one of the most chaotic periods in American history. Filmmaker Alex Holder was given such unfettered access to Donald Trump and his […]

  • Trump Calls On Wis. GOP To Nullify Elector Votes, Make Him Victor After Ballot Box Ruling

    Here we go again.

  • Pete Buttigieg Praised for ‘Intelligent and Precise’ Interview Schooling Fox News on Kavanaugh Protesters (Video)

    "I like when Pete goes on Fox 'News' to debunk their talking points with facts, class, and common sense," one social media user said

  • Top aide: Trump encouraged weapons at Jan. 6 rally, fought Secret Service to join march

    A top White House aide testified that Trump insisted that armed supporters be allowed entry to his speech and wanted to join them at the Capitol.

  • ‘Unprecedented': 7 Biggest Takeaways From the Trump Documentary

    The series directed by Alex Holder has been spotlighted in the January 6 committee hearings which resume this week

  • Putin ‘wants to negotiate’ and ‘looking for interlocutors’ — Klimkin

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a way to end the war he started in Ukraine and is putting out feelers to find interlocutors in the West, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Radio NV on July 11.

  • Trump Is 'Terrified' His White House Counsel Is Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel: Mary Trump

    "This might be the first time in his entire life that even he can't deny that the walls may indeed be closing in," said Trump's niece.

  • New Hearing To Expose Trump Meet With 'Team Crazy' Triggering Jan. 6 Riot: Jamie Raskin

    After huddle with Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell and retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump fired off tweet calling for protest.

  • Trump Calls Elon Musk a “Bulls– Artist,’ Internet Dies Laughing

    "Takes one to know one," a social media user wrote

  • Morton's has been flooded with phone calls and fake reservations after it said Brett Kavanaugh had a 'right' to 'eat dinner' without protestors gathering outside

    Morton's SVP and COO Scott Crain warned managers of a "massive wave" of backlash for the chain's remarks after Brett Kavanaugh's dinner, per Politico.

  • If not Trump v. Biden in 2024, then who? Here are the politicians showing signs they could be in the mix

    Potential presidential hopefuls are laying the groundwork for themselves on the national stage, even as they await decisions from Biden and Trump.

  • Russian dictator Putin could opt to use nukes if Ukraine liberates Kherson – expert

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could opt to unleash nuclear weapons if Ukraine manages to liberate Kherson, Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Olena Trybushna on July 8.

  • Graham had no businesses making calls to GA on behalf of “the sore loser,” reader says

    This writer and one-time Lindsey Graham voter says the senator was out of line when he called GA election official after the 2020 election. | Opinion (Letters to the Editor)

  • Mick Mulvaney says a 'friend' in the White House said former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows displayed incompetence, had a 'nervous breakdown' on January 6

    "You sort of get this impression that things had really broken down and Mark Meadows as the chief of staff ... had checked out entirely," he said.