UPDATE 1-Former PM Abe says Japan, U.S. could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds details, quotes)

TAIPEI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country's sovereignty claims against the democratically ruled island. Taiwan's government says it wants peace, but will defend itself if needed.

Speaking virtually to a forum organised by Taiwanese think tank the Institute for National Policy Research, Abe noted the Senkaku islands - which China calls the Diaoyu Islands - Sakishima islands and Yonaguni island are a mere 100 km (62 miles) or so away from Taiwan.

An armed invasion of Taiwan would be a grave danger to Japan, he added.

"A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-U.S. alliance. People in Beijing, President Xi in particular, should never have a misunderstanding in recognising this," Abe said.

Japan is host to major U.S. military bases, including on the southern island of Okinawa, a short flight from Taiwan, which would be crucial for any U.S. support during a Chinese attack.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though there is ambiguity about whether it would send forces to help Taiwan in a war with China.

The United States and its allies would take unspecified "action" https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-taiwan-idAFKBN2HV2PU if China were to use force to alter the status quo over Taiwan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month.

Abe, who stepped down as prime minister last year, is head of the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and remains influential within the party.

Japan and Taiwan must work together to protect freedom and democracy, added Abe, speaking to an audience that included Cheng Wen-tsan, mayor of the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan, tipped as a possible future presidential candidate.

"A stronger Taiwan, a thriving Taiwan, and a Taiwan that guarantees freedom and human rights are also in Japan's interests. Of course, this is also in the interests of the whole world," Abe said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore close to vaccinating all eligible people against COVID-19

    Singapore's COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen to 96% of the eligible population and authorities are now racing ahead to administer booster shots amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The health ministry of the city-state, which has among the highest vaccination rates in the world, said late on Tuesday that it had updated the official vaccination rate to account for a small drop in the population. About two months ago, 82% of the total population had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

  • Lira Falls to Record Low After Powell Hints at Faster Tapering

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira tumbled to a record low, weighed down by the prospect of a faster pace of tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe lira fell as much as 4.7% to 13.4541 per dollar at 8:08 p.m. in Istanbul, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it’s appropriate to consider finishing the central bank’s

  • Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would draw 'serious' response says US

    Any new Russian "aggression" against Ukraine would result in a "serious" response, US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken warns in Riga on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial meeting.

  • Oil rises 1% ahead of OPEC meeting under Omicron cloud

    Oil prices clawed back some losses on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1.2%, to $66.96 a barrel at 0122 GMT, after a 3.9% drop on Tuesday. Brent crude futures gained $1.01, or 1.5%, to $70.24 a barrel, after a 5.4% slump on Tuesday.

  • Advocates use defense bill to expand military protections for women

    While debate over this year's defense bill is dominated by topics like China, Afghanistan and a president's authority to declare war, a quieter experiment is also playing: Advocates are using the legislation to test expansions of protections for women in the military.Why it matters: The Senate resumed consideration the National Defense Authorization Act this week. Democrats and Republicans continue to squabble over key amendments to the bill, threatening to delay the must-pass legislation.Get ma

  • Gillibrand, bipartisan lawmakers push to keep military justice overhaul in NDAA

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday led dozens of bipartisan lawmakers in a push to ensure that a military justice overhaul measure stays in the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).In a letter to leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services committees, the lawmakers asked that the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act stays in the final version of the bill."Sexual assault in the military...

  • China pledges donation of 600 million vaccine doses to Africa

    Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise Monday in a video speech to the opening ceremony of a China-Africa forum on economic cooperation.

  • Judge deciding what US should pay for Texas church shooting

    The civil trial to assess damages began in October.

  • Parliament elects Andersson as Swedish PM for second time

    Sweden's parliament elects Magdalena Andersson as the country's prime minister, the first woman to hold the post, five days after her first bid lasted only hours. Last week Andersson was elected by parliament, but she had to resign after the Green Party quit her coalition government - before she even had a chance to formally take office.

  • Global airlines prepare for Omicron-induced volatility

    Airlines are bracing for a fresh round of volatility due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that could force them to adjust schedules and destinations at short notice and to rely more on domestic markets where possible, analysts say. Fitch Ratings said it had lowered its global passenger traffic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, with the emergence of new variants like Omicron highlighting the likelihood that conditions would remain volatile for airlines. Omicron's impact will vary by country and region due to the diverse nature of global airlines as well as their business models.

  • Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

    Close of definitive agreement with Tunaaaaroom Extracts Inc. ("TRX")Imminent Launch of HighGrade Supply Ltd. ("HighGrade") products related to hydrocarbon extractsRamp in revenues by 46% from Q1 2022 and a further reduction in operating costs of almost 20% from Q1 2022 to move towards operating profitability Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) (OTCQX: RDDTF) ("Radient" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of high-quality cannabinoids-based

  • Floridians could see double digit price drops at the pump in coming weeks

    Gas prices in Florida could drop by as much as 25 cents in the next few weeks after a sharp decline in crude oil prices over the holiday weekend

  • MI6 chief says British intelligence now considers China, Iran and Russia the top security threats

    International terrorism joins the three countries among ‘big four’ security threats, says U.K. intelligence agency head Richard Moore.

  • Majority of Americans see China as top threat, concerned about war breaking out: poll

    FIRST ON FOX – Most Americans view China, not Russia or any other country, as the top threat currently facing the U.S., with the majorities of those from both parties being worried about the possibility of the two nations going to war, according to a new poll released by the Ronald Reagan Institute.

  • US Navy commander calls for more aircraft carriers in Pacific to dissuade China, Russia from conflict

    The commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet has called for more aircraft carriers in the Pacific to dissuade China and Russia from conflict.

  • China: North Korea fugitive captured after 40-day manhunt

    The defector had been on the run after staging a daring escape from a Chinese prison.

  • EU asks China for 'verifiable proof' that tennis star Peng Shuai is safe

    The European Union on Tuesday called on Beijing to provide "verifiable proof" of the wellbeing and whereabouts of Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai amid an international outcry of concern for the athlete's safety. The EU statement adds to growing scrutiny of the Chinese Communist Party over concerns that Peng's recent appearances are being tightly controlled by the government in an effort to bury the athlete's public allegations of sexual...

  • A GE Bear Drops the Hammer Again. Why the Split Won’t Work.

    JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa doesn't see a three-way breakup improving GE's fortunes. Others on Wall Street are far more upbeat.

  • Belarus announces military drills with Russia near Ukraine border

    Belarus on Monday announced joint military drills with close ally Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials say Russia has built up forces near Ukraine, sparking fears of a looming attack. Belarus is itself locked in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at its western border.

  • ‘Russian Spy’ Maria Butina Is Living the American Dream—in Russia

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“Russian spy” Maria Butina, who joined the ranks of the Russian parliament last month, had an untraditional rise. In 2018, she pled guilty to conspiracy to act as a foreign agent after the FBI presented a case around her involvement in using the NRA to create illegal back channels between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.Although the FBI’s affidavit fails to prove Butina’s formal employment by the Russian Federation, the docume