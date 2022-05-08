1 Fort Worth restaurant to undergo followup inspection, 6 receive perfect scores

One of the 97 Fort Worth restaurants and food sales businesses inspected in Fort Worth from April 17 to April 30 will have to undergo a followup inspection after inspectors found enough problems to warrant visiting again, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Jack’s BBQ and Homecooking, at 3515 Sycamore School Road, scored a 32 in its April 18 inspection, according to city data.

In Fort Worth, restaurants that score 30 or higher are required to fix the most serious problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours, then undergo a followup inspection. In the inspections, the higher the score the worse the business did. A zero is considered to be perfect.

When inspectors visited Jack’s BBQ and Home Cooking, they said they found health code violations including unclean food contact surfaces, improper food storage, toxic substances such as chemicals, first-aid kits or employee medication that were improperly stored, damaged floor, wall and/or ceiling surfaces, hand washing signage not posted at a hand sink in the front serving area or kitchen and outer openings unprotected against the entry of insects and rodents.

In a followup inspection of its own, El Merendero Restaurant at 3000 South Freeway received a score of 26.

Inspectors visited the eatery on April 18 and noted unclean food contact surfaces, improperly stored food, unclean walls, floors and/or ceilings, a leaking hand sink faucet, no hand-washing signage posted at a handsink in the prep area and improper eating, smoking or drinking or evidence of those actions.

Six restaurants received perfect scores, meaning inspectors did not find any health code violations:

Two Hands Corn Dogs at 4800 S Hulen St.

Triple AAA Cafe at 14113 Trinity Blvd.

The Colossal Sandwich Shop at 3004 Cullen St.

Mutt’s Canine Cantina at 5317 Clearfork Main St.

McAlister’s Deli No. 544 at 9604 N. Riverside Drive

Los Aibertos at 6721 Bridge St.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for April 17th - April 30th, 2022.