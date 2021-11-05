1 found dead after house fire in East Vermont Street Friday morning, IMPD says

A person was found dead Friday morning after a fire at a home on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The body was found before 11 a.m. in a house that caught fire in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street — a neighborhood just west of North Sherman Drive, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene late Friday morning, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said, but police have not determined the death to be a homicide. Homicide detectives respond to all death investigations, Burris said.

No additional information about the cause of the fire or the body has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

