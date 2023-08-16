1 found shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station, MEDIC says

One person was found dead at a northwest Charlotte gas station after being shot Wednesday morning, MEDIC told Channel 9.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the QuickTrip on Bellhaven Boulevard, which is located off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, it appeared that first responders had gathered near a pump to respond. The police investigation appeared to involve a silver car with its driver’s side door open.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it’s investigating the case as a homicide.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom found officers out in a residential area just two miles from the QuickTrip, along Susanna Drive. At this point, it’s not clear if that scene is connected to the one at the gas station, but we are waiting to hear from CMPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

