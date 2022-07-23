UPDATE 1-France tells Iran it's disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks - Elysee Palace

  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Ebrahim Raisi
    Iranian president

(Adds details from Elysee statement)

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The French leader urged Raisi to make a "clear choice" to reach a deal and go back to the implementation of Iran's commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said.

Macron said he was convinced that such an outcome was still possible but that it should take place "as soon as possible," the French presidency said.

Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens that he said were "held arbitrarily" in Iran.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Marguerita Choy)

