UPDATE 2-G7 leaders, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks on Sunday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Mason
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Adds Psaki comments)

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a video call on Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said.

Talks will focus on the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, efforts to bolster the country and ways to demonstrate "continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for Putin’s war," a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.

The leaders of the G7 countries, which include the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy, will hold their virtual meeting with Zelenskiy on Sunday in the U.S. morning, the spokesperson added.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Ohio for the day, Psaki said the timing of the session was significant because it will take place a day before Putin participates in Victory Day. The holiday on Monday marks the end of World War Two and includes military parades across Russia.

"While he expected to be marching through the streets of Kyiv, that certainly is not going to happen," she said.

Psaki also said U.S. officials are discussing imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and companies as well as taking steps to avoid Russians previously sanctioned from evading them.

The United States and its allies have previously united on a host of sweeping sanctions targeting Russian banks, officials and other entities aimed at punishing Moscow for its actions, including alleged war crimes. Russia characterizes its invasion as a special operation to demilitarizes and "denazify" Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Biden said he planned to discuss potential additional measures against Moscow for its continuing and intensifying war in neighboring Ukraine, adding that the United States was always open to more sanctions.

"I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he told reporters this week, after the European Union proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia, including a phased oil embargo.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will participate in the call, is also scheduled to give a televised address to the German people on Sunday.

Victory Day takes on special meaning this year given that Ukraine and Russia -- both victims of Nazi Germany -- are now at war, a German government spokesperson said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson, Raissa Kasolowsky and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling

    Aspen Pharmacare says it may have to stop producing the jabs in South Africa unless demand rises.

  • Dave Chappelle attacker will not face felony charges

    Suspect was not brandishing the replica gun and knife weapon when he stormed the stage, sources said

  • An $86 Billion Dividend Bill Threatens to Send Yuan Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Having plunged by the most on record in offshore trade last month, China’s yuan is now facing the threat of selling pressure from the nation’s companies. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams Propo

  • AP PHOTOS: Hope amid a few surviving flowers in Ukraine city

    Anna Shevchenko waters the few surviving flowers outside her destroyed home in the Ukrainian town of Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv. In one day, the family lost their house and Shevchenko’s father lost his leg to an explosion as he tried to flee Irpin. Shevchenko’s flowers were among signs of Ukrainian resilience and resistance during a week of devastating death and loss in the war.

  • Occidental shareholders reject climate proposal from activist investors

    Occidental Petroleum Corp shareholders on Friday voted against a proposal by activist investor group Follow This to extend the company's current carbon emissions reduction targets. More than 80% of shareholders backed the board's recommendation to keep current commitments set by the U.S. oil and chemical producer, during the company's annual meeting on Friday. Oil majors have been facing pressure from shareholders to cut carbon emissions to meet Paris Agreement climate goals that aim to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.

  • West Coast Dockworkers, Washington Terminal Reach Overdue Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The union representing dockworkers across 29 West Coast ports reached a collective-bargaining agreement with a grain terminal in Washington state after four years of negotiations, a week before a separate process for labor talks with other employers start.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cath

  • Sarabande Arrives in New York

    Started in London by Lee Alexander McQueen in 2006, Sarabande made its New York debut on Tuesday.

  • Brazil's Lula says Zelenskiy 'as responsible as Putin' for Ukraine war

    Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Russia never should have invaded Ukraine, but he believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is as much to blame for the war as Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In an interview with Time magazine published on Wednesday, the leftist leader also said U.S. President Joe Biden could have done more to prevent the conflict instead of inciting it. Lula, who is on Time's cover this week, is front-runner for the October elections when he hopes to deny far-right President Jair Bolsonaro re-election and return to office after the annulment last year of corruption convictions that had put him in jail.

  • Wall Street Bonuses Seen Sliding Up to 40% on Banking Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s dealmakers may see bonuses for 2022 drop as much as 40% as initial public offerings and underwriting businesses continue to slow.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThat’s

  • Even when they're not right, too many people looking for a fight

    An attitude that used to seem rare now seems commonplace — a spoiling-for-a-fight reaction in defense of an unsupportable position.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "excited and honoured" to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month, although they've been banned from one key event.

  • Comedian Earthquake Speaks Out About Dave Chappelle Attack: 'People are Trying to Silence Our Voice'

    "Dave handled it like a pro. He is one of the greatest human beings I've ever met in my life," comedian Earthquake, who performed with Chappelle, tells PEOPLE of the onstage attack

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]

  • Kellyanne Conway on Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: "I don’t want this old white guy telling me what to do with my body.”

    Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and longtime political consultant Kellyanne Conway slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Fox News for being “an old white guy” telling her what to do with her body and how to think. Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly described Conway as “woke.” Conway made her remarks in response to Hannity stating that Senator Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett D. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch.

  • 'Dancing Monkey' Lindsey Graham Performs For Donald Trump In 'Extraordinary' New Audio

    The South Carolina Republican fawns over the former president on speakerphone in the clip that aired on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

  • Greg Abbott Reveals the GOP’s Plan After Killing Roe v. Wade: Killing Public Education

    The Republican governor now wants to overturn a court decision requiring states to provide free schooling to all children

  • Surveillance footage shows the moment Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian amusement park

    The footage published on Wednesday showed Soviet-developed GRAD rockets leveling rides, buildings, and park decor.

  • Putin to send 'doomsday' warning to West at Russia's WW2 victory parade

    President Vladimir Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West when he leads celebrations on Monday marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia's vast firepower while its forces fight on in Ukraine. Defiant in the face of deep Western isolation since he ordered the invasion of Russia's neighbour, Putin will speak on Red Square before a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles. A fly-past over St Basil's Cathedral will include supersonic fighters, Tu-160 strategic bombers and, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 "doomsday" command plane, which would carry Russia's top brass in the event of a nuclear war, the Defence Ministry said.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland responds to the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, while speaking at a press conference today. Garland argued that the department was an amicus in the Dobbs v Jackson case and that the Solicitor General argued on behalf of the United States in the case. While talking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe v. Wade.

  • Top Russian officials served with charges, Ukraine's prosecutors say

    Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as other Russian officials have been served with charges related to Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported on May 5.