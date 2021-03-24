UPDATE 1-German cabinet approves extra budget with record new borrowing

(Adds details)

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved a debt-financed supplementary budget of 60 billion euros ($71 billion) which will lift new borrowing to a record high of more than 240 billion euros this year, an official said on Wednesday.

The revised budget plans underline Berlin's readiness to continue massive deficit spending in the COVID-19 pandemic as Europe's largest economy struggles to contain a third wave of coronavirus cases linked to a more infectious variant.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz also suggested a draft budget for next year with additional net new debt of 81.5 billion euros for which parliament will have to suspend a constitutional debt brake for a third year in a row, the official said.

The debt plans mean that Germany's overall pandemic-related borrowing could exceed 450 billions euros from 2020 to 2022.

Scholz, who is running as the centre-left Social Democrats' candidate to become chancellor in a federal election in September, will present the budget plans at a news conference later on Wednesday.

The question how Germany should reduce its debt pile over the coming years while maintaining high public investment is likely to become one of the most heated topics in the upcoming election campaign.

Scholz wants to use the budget emergency clause in 2022 for a third time to allow high borrowing, but his medium-term budget plans envisage a return to the constitutional debt brake and, with it, limited deficit spending from 2023 onwards.

The finance ministry is planning net new debt of 8.3 billion euros in 2023, some 11.5 billion euros in 2024 and 10 billion euros in 2025.

Germany's budget plans envisage a further increase in defence spending to some 1.5% of economic output in 2022.

The increased spending means that Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to around 75% this year from 70% in 2020 and below 60% in 2019.

($1 = 0.8455 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen Editing by Emma Thomasson and Peter Graff)